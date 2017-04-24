George Gamow Memorial Lecture on tap ...

George Gamow Memorial Lecture on tap at CU-Boulder

13 hrs ago Read more: Daily Camera

The 51st George Gamow Memorial Lecture at the University of Colorado this year features Kip Thorne, who will deliver his address Thursday evening at Macky Auditorium. The title of his lecture is "Probing the Warped Side of the Universe with Gravitational Waves."

