Former CU Boulder professor Ward Chur...

Former CU Boulder professor Ward Churchill returns, says firing based on ideology

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: LongmontFYI

Ward Churchill told about three dozen people at the American Association of University Professors' Academic Freedom Symposium on Saturday afternoon that he had been the victim of a " faculty lynch mob" assembled by the University of Colorado "I say lynch mob because the entity that was formed and handpicked, there were people who were ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongmontFYI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boulder Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ... 7 min nanoanomaly 50
News The Clue in JonBenet Ramsey's Autopsy That Make... 9 hr Caribou 3
News Trashy doc 'Casting JonBenet' feeds on viewers'... 9 hr Caribou 18
News JonBenet Ramsey: The story behind Netflix's new... 10 hr Caribou 1
News Is Katy Perry Really JonBenet Ramsey?! See Holl... 10 hr Caribou 1
News Burke Ramsey files $750M defamation suit over C... 12 hr Peet 3
News JonBenet Ramsey grand jury dismissed after prob... 15 hr Peet 8
See all Boulder Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boulder Forum Now

Boulder Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boulder Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Boulder, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,528 • Total comments across all topics: 280,670,844

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC