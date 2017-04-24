Former CU Boulder professor Ward Churchill returns, says firing based on ideology
Ward Churchill told about three dozen people at the American Association of University Professors' Academic Freedom Symposium on Saturday afternoon that he had been the victim of a " faculty lynch mob" assembled by the University of Colorado "I say lynch mob because the entity that was formed and handpicked, there were people who were ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongmontFYI.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ...
|7 min
|nanoanomaly
|50
|The Clue in JonBenet Ramsey's Autopsy That Make...
|9 hr
|Caribou
|3
|Trashy doc 'Casting JonBenet' feeds on viewers'...
|9 hr
|Caribou
|18
|JonBenet Ramsey: The story behind Netflix's new...
|10 hr
|Caribou
|1
|Is Katy Perry Really JonBenet Ramsey?! See Holl...
|10 hr
|Caribou
|1
|Burke Ramsey files $750M defamation suit over C...
|12 hr
|Peet
|3
|JonBenet Ramsey grand jury dismissed after prob...
|15 hr
|Peet
|8
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC