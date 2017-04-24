Former Boulder cannabis worker accused of sexually assaulting, groping coworkers

A former employee of a Boulder cannabis company was arrested this week after numerous co-workers claimed he sexually assaulted, groped or exposed himself to them. Jhonnatan Macias Arboleda, 25, was arrested Monday and faces two counts of sexual assault, two counts of attempted sexual assault, three counts of unlawful sexual contact, two counts of indecent exposure and one count of third-degree assault.

