First CU Boulder female history professor honored for 'heck of a career'

As the first female history professor on the University of Colorado campus and first American woman to earn a Ph.D. in Japanese history, along with innumerable additional pioneering accomplishments, Joyce Chapman Lebra made vaulting the hurdles in her way look easy. On Monday evening, those who Lebra paved the way for filled a Norlin Library event to honor the 91-year-old author, researcher and overall formidable feminist.

