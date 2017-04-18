Fire in foothills west of Boulder und...

Fire in foothills west of Boulder under control

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: LongmontFYI

Residents of Lee Hill Drive point to a fire while firefighters work to put out a small grass fire west of Wonderland Lake in Boulder on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongmontFYI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boulder Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ... 1 hr Frack and Drill 46
News 3 Big Ways 'The Case of: JonBenet Ramsey' Got I... 8 hr Yeti 24
News Documentary Trailer Round-Up: Beach Boys, The S... Wed KCinNYC 4
Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16) Wed Chicago 18
News Break Emerging in JonBenet Ramsey Case? (Oct '10) Wed robert 3
News 'The Case of: JonBenet Ramsey': Everything We L... Wed Yeti 1
News Netflix's New JonBenet Ramsey Documentary Is So... Wed RTIC 15
See all Boulder Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boulder Forum Now

Boulder Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boulder Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Boulder, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,179 • Total comments across all topics: 280,452,515

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC