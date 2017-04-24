East Boulder County Artists Studio Tour highlights 27 artists
The East Boulder County Artists Studio Tour features work from 27 artists who invite members of the public to take a self-guided tour of studios. The 18th annual iteration of the tour is planned for 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, and Sunday, April 30, at various locations in Louisville, Lafayette, Niwot, Erie and Longmont.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
