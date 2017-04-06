Dr. Kim Hunter Reed, executive direct...

Dr. Kim Hunter Reed, executive director of higher education for the state, visits CU Boulder

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: CU Independent

Dr. Kim Hunter Reed, the newly named executive director of the Colorado Department of Higher Education, visited the CU Boulder campus on Wednesday. She connected with university staff, faculty and students to gain a better understanding of how she can improve higher education.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CU Independent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boulder Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 4 hr Robert James 716
Take Back Boulder stole my underwear!!! 23 hr stepping on do henry 6
Louisville Music Thread Wed Musikologist 1
News Fire Causes Interstate To Collapse Apr 4 CNN is fake news 3
News Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ... Apr 4 B as in B S as in S 42
News Netflix's New JonBenet Ramsey Documentary Is So... Apr 1 Steve Eller 6
News Documentary Trailer Round-Up: Beach Boys, The S... Mar 29 Steve Eller 2
See all Boulder Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boulder Forum Now

Boulder Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boulder Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Boulder, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,672 • Total comments across all topics: 280,123,278

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC