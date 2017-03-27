Democrats' opposition to Boulder's Neil Gorsuch grows; Chuck Schumer warns GOP
Senate Democratic opposition to President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee swelled Friday as Democrats neared the numbers needed for a filibuster, setting up a showdown with Republicans who have the votes to confirm Boulder resident Neil Gorsuch. Sens. Claire McCaskill of Missouri, Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Brian Schatz of Hawaii became the latest Democratic senators to announce their opposition to Gorsuch, a 49-year-old federal appeals court judge in Denver - and who lives in Boulder - whose conservative rulings make him an intellectual heir to the justice he would replace, the late Antonin Scalia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ...
|6 hr
|Born in the USA
|22
|Documentary Trailer Round-Up: Beach Boys, The S...
|Mar 29
|Steve Eller
|2
|Author strikes down intruder theory in JonBenet... (Jul '12)
|Mar 29
|Texxy
|144
|JonBenet Ramsey grand jury dismissed after prob...
|Mar 28
|Texxy
|4
|DA Releases Info On JonBenet Ramsey Arrest (Aug '06)
|Mar 27
|Steve Eller
|3
|'No charges can be filed' in JonBenet case with...
|Mar 27
|Texxy
|2
|Cops' disastrous JonBenet mistake
|Mar 26
|Texxy
|82
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC