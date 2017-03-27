Democrats' opposition to Boulder's Neil Gorsuch grows; Chuck Schumer warns GOP

Senate Democratic opposition to President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee swelled Friday as Democrats neared the numbers needed for a filibuster, setting up a showdown with Republicans who have the votes to confirm Boulder resident Neil Gorsuch. Sens. Claire McCaskill of Missouri, Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Brian Schatz of Hawaii became the latest Democratic senators to announce their opposition to Gorsuch, a 49-year-old federal appeals court judge in Denver - and who lives in Boulder - whose conservative rulings make him an intellectual heir to the justice he would replace, the late Antonin Scalia.

