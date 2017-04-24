CU Boulder's McNeill Academic Program...

CU Boulder's McNeill Academic Program looks to raise money for underrepresented students

Students in the McNeill Academic Program are largely first-generation college students coming from low-income families. The program provides resources such as smaller class sizes, free tutors and mentors that stick with the students from the time they enter the program until graduation.

