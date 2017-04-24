CU Boulder's McNeill Academic Program looks to raise money for underrepresented students
Students in the McNeill Academic Program are largely first-generation college students coming from low-income families. The program provides resources such as smaller class sizes, free tutors and mentors that stick with the students from the time they enter the program until graduation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
