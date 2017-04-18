CU Boulder to host talk on freshwater...

CU Boulder to host talk on freshwater security

Read more: Daily Camera

The University of Colorado Center for Water, Earth Science and Technology is hosting Jay Famiglietti, hydrologist out of NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory and California Institute of Technology, for a public seminar from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday. His talk is titled "21st Century Global Freshwater Security: Can it Exist and Can Scientists Communicate the Challenges?" Famiglietti has 25 years of experience in research and communicating about water and climate change, including contributions to the New York Times, Los Angeles Times, and The Guardian and as a guest on NPR, Real Time with Bill Maher.

