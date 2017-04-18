CU Boulder students stage sit-in to urge fossil-fuel divestment
University of Colorado junior Michael Gilmore holds a sign during a sit-in at the Norlin Quadrangle in April 2015 to encourage the CU Board of Regents to divest from fossil fuels. A group of University of Colorado students plan to stage a sit-in protest this morning outside Old Main to urge the university to divest from fossil fuels.
