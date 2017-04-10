CU Boulder students perform condensed...

CU Boulder students perform condensed, gender-swapped classic at Firestone school

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: LongmontFYI

A large group of rowdy sixth graders oohed and aahed as three graduate students in the University of Colorado's Theatre and Dance Department performed Odyssey Remixed at Imagine Charter Academy in Firestone on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongmontFYI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boulder Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Netflix's New JonBenet Ramsey Documentary Is So... 8 min robert 13
News JonBenet murder case goes full circle Wed Joni Schuyler 3
Take Back Boulder stole my underwear!!! Apr 11 steroid slamming 7
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Apr 8 mekus lasgidy 717
Louisville Music Thread Apr 5 Musikologist 1
News Fire Causes Interstate To Collapse Apr 4 CNN is fake news 3
News Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ... Apr 4 B as in B S as in S 42
See all Boulder Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boulder Forum Now

Boulder Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boulder Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
 

Boulder, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,250 • Total comments across all topics: 280,306,631

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC