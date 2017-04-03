CU Boulder researcher lands NASA grant to advance asteroid mining
This illustration depicts the technology envisioned by University of Colorado Assistant Professor Jay McMahon's proposal "Dismantling Rubble Pile Asteroids with Area-of-Effect Soft-bots," which has secured at $125,000 NASA grant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongmontFYI.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Netflix's New JonBenet Ramsey Documentary Is So...
|4 hr
|louie 1
|7
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Sat
|mekus lasgidy
|717
|Take Back Boulder stole my underwear!!!
|Apr 6
|stepping on do henry
|6
|Louisville Music Thread
|Apr 5
|Musikologist
|1
|Fire Causes Interstate To Collapse
|Apr 4
|CNN is fake news
|3
|Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ...
|Apr 4
|B as in B S as in S
|42
|Documentary Trailer Round-Up: Beach Boys, The S...
|Mar 29
|Steve Eller
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC