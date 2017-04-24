CU Boulder mechanical engineering students 'explore all the details' in final projects
Five of the students graduating from the University of Colorado Boulder mechanical engineering senior design program are leaving with patents in their name. All of the more than 250 undergraduate and graduate students will come away having worked with one of nearly 30 paying industry clients for nine months, designing a product that a company would typically pay a professional big bucks to handle.
