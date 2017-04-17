CU Boulder expects 'a normal spring day' on 4/20
Drew Wyman talks with friends while they visited Farrand Field to see what was going on for 4/20 at CU Boulder on April 20, 2016. CU expects this April 20 to be "a normal spring day on campus."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colorado Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ...
|11 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|43
|Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16)
|Sun
|Took yer jerb
|16
|The Full Casting JonBenet Trailer Is Here and W...
|Sun
|Yeti
|1
|Netflix's New JonBenet Ramsey Documentary Is So...
|Sun
|Yeti
|14
|SFFilm Festival focuses on women in cinema
|Sun
|Yeti
|1
|Sundance 2017: 'Casting JonBenet' and the Age o...
|Sun
|Joni Schuyler
|3
|JonBenet Ramsey grand jury dismissed after prob...
|Sat
|Joni Schuyler
|5
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC