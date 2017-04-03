Coroner confirms remains found in Oklahoma are those of Boulder's Ashley Mead
The Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has concluded that the remains found in a dumpster in Okmulgee, Okla., were those of Ashley Mead, confirming investigators' suspicions that the missing Boulder woman was killed and then dismembered. Mead, 25, went missing in February along with her 1-year-old daughter.
