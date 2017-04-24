Christopher Lawyer, rapist barred fro...

Christopher Lawyer, rapist barred from Jamestown, won't stay in Longmont either

Christopher Lawyer, a convicted rapist who was barred from living in Jamestown last week, will not be staying in Longmont either . Longmont police announced on Saturday that Christopher Lawyer, 42, a rapist deemed to be a "sexually violent predator," will be moved to another location.

