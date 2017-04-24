Cassini mission at Saturn, with CU Boulder instrument, enters final phase
The Cassini spacecraft, equipped with a $12 million instrument built by the University of Colorado, made the first of 22 scheduled dives between the rings of Saturn today, the last of which will come Sept. 15. The Cassini-Huygens mission, launched in 1997, arrived at Saturn in 2014 for the first of hundreds of orbits through the planet's system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|JonBenet Ramsey grand jury dismissed after prob...
|7 hr
|Latisha
|7
|Five myths about the JonBenet Ramsey murder case
|8 hr
|RTIC
|22
|To Jolamom
|8 hr
|RTIC
|2
|The Clue in JonBenet Ramsey's Autopsy That Make...
|9 hr
|RTIC
|2
|Twenty years later, there's little hope that Jo...
|9 hr
|RTIC
|14
|Justice for JonBenet? A New Look at the Evidenc... (Aug '16)
|9 hr
|RTIC
|11
|The Case Of: JonBenet Ramsay: Watch the Eerie T... (Aug '16)
|9 hr
|RTIC
|20
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC