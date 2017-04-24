Cassini mission at Saturn, with CU Boulder instrument, enters final phase

The Cassini spacecraft, equipped with a $12 million instrument built by the University of Colorado, made the first of 22 scheduled dives between the rings of Saturn today, the last of which will come Sept. 15. The Cassini-Huygens mission, launched in 1997, arrived at Saturn in 2014 for the first of hundreds of orbits through the planet's system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.