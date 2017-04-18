Can a landlord discriminate against L...

Can a landlord discriminate against LGBT individuals, couples? The laws are changing

Congress hasn't passed any formal legislation to specifically extend federal fair-housing protections to lesbian, gay, bisexual or transsexual individuals or couples. But a ruling issued earlier this month by a powerful U.S district court judge in Denver could pressure lawmakers into expanding those safeguards to LGBT people sooner rather than later.

