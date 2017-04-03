Boulder's The Kitchen, Pangea seeking volunteers for Earth Day tree planting in Four Mile
Boulder-based The Kitchen restaurant group and soapmaker Pangea Organics are hosting a tree planting event on Earth Day in Four Mile Canyon, and they are looking for a few helping hands. The local businesses are teaming with nonprofit One Tree Planted to plant 20,000 native trees on 100 acres of the Four Mile burn area.
