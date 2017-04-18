Boulder's Eco-Cycle to begin accepting plate glass on Earth Day

Boulder-based nonprofit Eco-Cycle, starting Saturday, April 22, will accept plate glass doors and windows for recycling at the Center for Hard-to-Recycle Materials , in partnership with Broomfield's Momentum Recycling. All plate glass collected at CHaRM will be go to Momentum to be minimally processed and then shipped to Momentum's facility in Utah to be turned into fiberglass.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colorado Daily.