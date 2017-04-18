Boulder's Eco-Cycle to begin accepting plate glass on Earth Day
Boulder-based nonprofit Eco-Cycle, starting Saturday, April 22, will accept plate glass doors and windows for recycling at the Center for Hard-to-Recycle Materials , in partnership with Broomfield's Momentum Recycling. All plate glass collected at CHaRM will be go to Momentum to be minimally processed and then shipped to Momentum's facility in Utah to be turned into fiberglass.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colorado Daily.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|3 Big Ways 'The Case of: JonBenet Ramsey' Got I...
|19 hr
|KCinNYC
|26
|Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ...
|Fri
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|47
|Documentary Trailer Round-Up: Beach Boys, The S...
|Wed
|KCinNYC
|4
|Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16)
|Wed
|Chicago
|18
|Break Emerging in JonBenet Ramsey Case? (Oct '10)
|Wed
|robert
|3
|'The Case of: JonBenet Ramsey': Everything We L...
|Wed
|Yeti
|1
|Netflix's New JonBenet Ramsey Documentary Is So...
|Apr 19
|RTIC
|15
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC