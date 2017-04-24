Boulder's 11th Street Spine Pedestrian Bridge opens
From left to right, Sophia Greenwald and Stephanie and Amber Bockstahler lead the charge to be the first across the new 11th Street Spine Pedestrian Bridge during its grand opening on Monday in Boulder. The students from Whittier Elementary participated with approximately 250 other kids as part of the Growing Up Boulder program to help design aspects of the new Central Park area.
