Boulder weather: Sunny skies with a high of 54

Five-day forecast Check out what weather is in store for the Boulder County area here National Weather Service See what the National Weather service is predicting here 24-Hour satellite Watch NOAA's 24-hour satellite image here Real-time conditions See what Boulder's weather is like now at the National Center for Atmospheric Research here After a few days of snow and rain, Boulder should see the return of clear skies and warm temperatures for the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

