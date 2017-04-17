Boulder weather: Mostly sunny skies w...

Boulder weather: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 75

14 hrs ago

Five-day forecast Check out what weather is in store for the Boulder County area here National Weather Service See what the National Weather service is predicting here 24-Hour satellite Watch NOAA's 24-hour satellite image here Real-time conditions See what Boulder's weather is like now at the National Center for Atmospheric Research here Today's forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 75 and winds 6 to 11 mph with gusts as high as 16 mph. The overnight low is expected to be near 48. Tuesday's forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 80 and winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts as high as 16 mph.

