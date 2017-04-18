Boulder weather: High of 69 with a chance of afternoon showers

Boulder weather: High of 69 with a ch...

Five-day forecast Check out what weather is in store for the Boulder County area here National Weather Service See what the National Weather service is predicting here 24-Hour satellite Watch NOAA's 24-hour satellite image here Real-time conditions See what Boulder's weather is like now at the National Center for Atmospheric Research here Today's forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 69 and a 20 percent chance of showers after 5 p.m. The overnight low is expected to be near 42. Tuesday's forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 56 and a 40 percent chance of showers after 2 p.m. The overnight low is expected to be near 33. Wednesday's forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 56 and a 20 percent chance of showers after noon.

