Boulder weather: High of 59 with a chance of afternoon showers
Five-day forecast Check out what weather is in store for the Boulder County area here National Weather Service See what the National Weather service is predicting here 24-Hour satellite Watch NOAA's 24-hour satellite image here Real-time conditions See what Boulder's weather is like now at the National Center for Atmospheric Research here Boulder could see some afternoon showers today as temperatures are expected to hover in the 50s, according to the National Weather Service.
