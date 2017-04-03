Boulder weather: High of 56 with a ch...

Boulder weather: High of 56 with a chance of snow overnight

Five-day forecast Check out what weather is in store for the Boulder County area here National Weather Service See what the National Weather service is predicting here 24-Hour satellite Watch NOAA's 24-hour satellite image here Real-time conditions See what Boulder's weather is like now at the National Center for Atmospheric Research here Today's forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 56 and an overnight low of 29, with a 70 percent chance of rain and snow. Tuesday's forecast calls for cloudy skies with a high of 36 and a 60 percent chance of rain and snow, with 1 to 2 inches of accumulation expected.

