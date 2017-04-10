Boulder to give away free trees

Boulder to give away free trees

12 hrs ago Read more: Daily Camera

Boulder residents will be able to pick up free trees on Saturday as a part of a program to replace trees lost to the Emerald Ash Borer insect infestation that has plagued trees in the city. The Boulder Tree Recovery Program - a partnership between the Arbor Day Foundation, Colorado State Forest Service and Boulder - will be distributing 300 trees from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at McGuckin Hardware, 2525 Arapahoe Ave., according to a news release.

