Boulder sheriff: 'Sexually violent predator' will not be allowed to move to Jamestown
A "sexually violent predator" who was planning to live in the Jamestown area will not be allowed to move there after residents expressed concern about the convicted rapist being in a remote area far away from law enforcement. Christopher Edward Lawyer, 42, was planning on moving to the Bar-K neighborhood near Jamestown when he gets out of prison on Thursday.
