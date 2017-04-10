Boulder sexual assault suspect arrest...

Boulder sexual assault suspect arrested again on domestic violence case

A 24-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting one of his underage employees has been arrested again after police allege he assaulted his girlfriend. According to an affidavit, Lobato was a general manager at the Jamba Juice at 1695 29th St. where his girlfriend was an assistant manager.

