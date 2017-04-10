Boulder prioritizing cyclists, pedestrians safety for Canyon Boulevard improvements
Leesah Patt and her son, Gavin, 2, cross Canyon Boulevard at 13th Street on Tuesday on the way to them visiting the Pearl Street Mall for lunch. The Boulder City Council moved closer on Tuesday evening to making a decision regarding proposals for improvements to Canyon Boulevard - with the main focus being the safety of pedestrians and cyclists - sending city staff away with two of their favorite proposals to hopefully distill to one.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Netflix's New JonBenet Ramsey Documentary Is So...
|19 hr
|robert
|9
|Take Back Boulder stole my underwear!!!
|21 hr
|steroid slamming
|7
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Apr 8
|mekus lasgidy
|717
|Louisville Music Thread
|Apr 5
|Musikologist
|1
|Fire Causes Interstate To Collapse
|Apr 4
|CNN is fake news
|3
|Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ...
|Apr 4
|B as in B S as in S
|42
|Documentary Trailer Round-Up: Beach Boys, The S...
|Mar 29
|Steve Eller
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC