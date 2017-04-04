Boulder police searching for indecent exposure suspect
The man entered Theatrical Costumes at 673 30th St. at about 2:18 p.m. Monday, according to a release. Once inside, video surveillance footage shows the man masturbating while looking at two employees in the store.
