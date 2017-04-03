Boulder police: Drunken yardworker th...

Boulder police: Drunken yardworker threatens woman, hits car with shears

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Daily Camera

A Boulder man has been charged with felony menacing and criminal mischief after police said he got drunk while doing yardwork on Monday, threatened to kill a woman and hit a car with pruning shears. According to a police report, a woman in the 2700 block of Fourth Street had hired Danny Lee Myers, 42, to do some yardwork.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boulder Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Take Back Boulder stole my underwear!!! 13 hr stepping on do henry 6
Louisville Music Thread Wed Musikologist 1
News Fire Causes Interstate To Collapse Apr 4 CNN is fake news 3
News Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ... Apr 4 B as in B S as in S 42
News Netflix's New JonBenet Ramsey Documentary Is So... Apr 1 Steve Eller 6
News Documentary Trailer Round-Up: Beach Boys, The S... Mar 29 Steve Eller 2
News Author strikes down intruder theory in JonBenet... (Jul '12) Mar 29 Texxy 144
See all Boulder Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boulder Forum Now

Boulder Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boulder Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Boulder, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,936 • Total comments across all topics: 280,112,689

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC