Boulder moves to expand 'living wage' program for city workers

The Boulder City Council on Tuesday night voiced support for increasing the wages of seasonal and other "nonstandard" city employees. Last summer, the council gave direction that the minimum wage for all full-time, part-time and temporary city employees should be bumped to $15.67 .

