Boulder moves to expand 'living wage' program for city workers
The Boulder City Council on Tuesday night voiced support for increasing the wages of seasonal and other "nonstandard" city employees. Last summer, the council gave direction that the minimum wage for all full-time, part-time and temporary city employees should be bumped to $15.67 .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|3 Big Ways 'The Case of: JonBenet Ramsey' Got I...
|7 hr
|kauna
|35
|Cops' disastrous JonBenet mistake
|7 hr
|kauna
|101
|JonBenet murder case goes full circle
|16 hr
|barrens
|4
|Sundance 2017: 'Casting JonBenet' and the Age o...
|20 hr
|berrytea333
|5
|Burke Ramsey responds to conspiracy theories, a... (Sep '16)
|Sun
|Bear
|14
|Break Emerging in JonBenet Ramsey Case? (Oct '10)
|Apr 22
|Yeti
|4
|Documentary Trailer Round-Up: Beach Boys, The S...
|Apr 22
|Yeti
|5
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC