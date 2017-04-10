Boulder man, 31, dies in climbing fall on Mount Princeton
Matthew Wayne Lackey, 31, was climbing on a rock face on the south side of the mountain, in the Chalk Cliffs area, when he grabbed a large boulder, dislodging the rock, according to the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office. Lackey free-fell about 40 feet before tumbling another 100 feet down the rocky slope, his two climbing companions told investigators.
