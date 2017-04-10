Boulder man, 31, dies in climbing fal...

Boulder man, 31, dies in climbing fall on Mount Princeton

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Daily Camera

Matthew Wayne Lackey, 31, was climbing on a rock face on the south side of the mountain, in the Chalk Cliffs area, when he grabbed a large boulder, dislodging the rock, according to the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office. Lackey free-fell about 40 feet before tumbling another 100 feet down the rocky slope, his two climbing companions told investigators.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boulder Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Netflix's New JonBenet Ramsey Documentary Is So... 3 hr robert 9
Take Back Boulder stole my underwear!!! 6 hr steroid slamming 7
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Apr 8 mekus lasgidy 717
Louisville Music Thread Apr 5 Musikologist 1
News Fire Causes Interstate To Collapse Apr 4 CNN is fake news 3
News Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ... Apr 4 B as in B S as in S 42
News Documentary Trailer Round-Up: Beach Boys, The S... Mar 29 Steve Eller 2
See all Boulder Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boulder Forum Now

Boulder Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boulder Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Boulder, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,037 • Total comments across all topics: 280,227,817

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC