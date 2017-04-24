Boulder library to host program offering lifestyle tips for 50-plus set
William Zinke believes the secret to longevity lies in remaining actively engaged and participating in activities that make people feel like valuable members of society. Zinke, president of Enrich Life Over 50, is bringing his message to Boulder, with a seminar at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Boulder Public Library, 1001 Arapahoe Ave..
