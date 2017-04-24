Boulder legislator's bill would offer mobile home owners more flexibility in paying off tax liens
Jill Grano, right, talks to Martha Medina about an issue with a tax lien on the mobile home on Barnard Court in Longmont on last November. Grano has purchased tax liens to prevent mobile home owners from being kicked out of their homes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Take Back Boulder stole my underwear!!!
|14 hr
|ITS HAPPENING
|8
|JonBenet Ramsey grand jury dismissed after prob...
|Wed
|Latisha
|7
|Five myths about the JonBenet Ramsey murder case
|Wed
|RTIC
|22
|To Jolamom
|Wed
|RTIC
|2
|The Clue in JonBenet Ramsey's Autopsy That Make...
|Wed
|RTIC
|2
|Twenty years later, there's little hope that Jo...
|Wed
|RTIC
|14
|Justice for JonBenet? A New Look at the Evidenc... (Aug '16)
|Wed
|RTIC
|11
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC