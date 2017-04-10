Boulder Guitars hopes to fill niche

Boulder Guitars hopes to fill niche

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Daily Camera

Boulder Guitars co-owner David Rice, shows off his 1981 guitar at the store on Friday. Boulder Guitars is a new shop at 2150 Pearl St, Boulder The idea for Boulder Guitars came into existence during a hike, a fitting way for a Boulder business to begin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boulder Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Netflix's New JonBenet Ramsey Documentary Is So... 8 hr louie 1 7
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Apr 8 mekus lasgidy 717
Take Back Boulder stole my underwear!!! Apr 6 stepping on do henry 6
Louisville Music Thread Apr 5 Musikologist 1
News Fire Causes Interstate To Collapse Apr 4 CNN is fake news 3
News Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ... Apr 4 B as in B S as in S 42
News Documentary Trailer Round-Up: Beach Boys, The S... Mar 29 Steve Eller 2
See all Boulder Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boulder Forum Now

Boulder Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boulder Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Boulder, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,310 • Total comments across all topics: 280,199,012

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC