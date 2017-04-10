Boulder fraternity reaches out for mental health services, feels snubbed by CU

The Phi Kappa Tau fraternity in Boulder recently requested a visit from the University of Colorado's mental health provider, but was denied because of a policy change that prohibits student groups not affiliated with the campus from receiving such services free of charge. The request came after alumni adviser Scott McCormack said he became concerned about what he perceived to be an excessive amount of drug and alcohol use among Phi Kappa Tau's members.

