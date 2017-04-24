Boulder food truck park Rayback Collective wants to extend hours, hard liquor but neighbors wary

Boulder's popular food truck park Rayback Collective is hoping to open earlier and sling harder drinks, but not all its neighbors are on board with the changes. Rayback, which opened less than a year ago , is seeking a use review from the City of Boulder to pursue a liquor license and open at 6 a.m. The indoor/outdoor venue currently opens at 11 a.m. and serves only beer and wine, alongside the food from the four allowed food trucks on the premise at any given time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.