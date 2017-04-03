Boulder firm Root House Studio designs Broomfield open space park
To view details about the McKay/Lambertson Open Lands Plan, visit broomfield.org and go to Open Space and Trails in the Departments tab. A park overlooking McKay Lake, that will integrate nature within the space, recently received a $350,000 grant that will ensure all planned features become a reality.
