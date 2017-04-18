Boulder driver pleads not guilty in fatal foothills crash
Isaac Lutz appeared in Boulder District Court with his attorney, Colette Cribari, on Friday. Lutz faces two counts of vehicular homicide plus additional charges in connection wioth the deaths of two passengers riding in his truck on June 12. The Boulder man accused of driving a truck into a mine shaft in the Boulder County foothills last year -- killing both of his teenage passengers -- has pleaded not guilty and is set for a trial in October.
