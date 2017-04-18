Boulder driver pleads not guilty in f...

Boulder driver pleads not guilty in fatal foothills crash

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Daily Camera

Isaac Lutz appeared in Boulder District Court with his attorney, Colette Cribari, on Friday. Lutz faces two counts of vehicular homicide plus additional charges in connection wioth the deaths of two passengers riding in his truck on June 12. The Boulder man accused of driving a truck into a mine shaft in the Boulder County foothills last year -- killing both of his teenage passengers -- has pleaded not guilty and is set for a trial in October.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boulder Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Documentary Trailer Round-Up: Beach Boys, The S... 3 min Yeti 3
Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16) 2 hr Chicago 18
News Break Emerging in JonBenet Ramsey Case? (Oct '10) 2 hr robert 3
News 'The Case of: JonBenet Ramsey': Everything We L... 3 hr Yeti 1
News Netflix's New JonBenet Ramsey Documentary Is So... 8 hr RTIC 15
News SFFilm Festival focuses on women in cinema Tue 0ICU812 3
News Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ... Mon Patriot AKA Bozo 43
See all Boulder Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boulder Forum Now

Boulder Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boulder Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Afghanistan
 

Boulder, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,083 • Total comments across all topics: 280,419,194

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC