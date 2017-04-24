Boulder, CU Boulder team up for traffic safety campaign
The University of Colorado Police Department and Boulder have been conducting a joint traffic safety campaign this week at intersections known for their high incidence of crashes. "The Heads Up Boulder" crosswalk safety campaign started on Monday with city staff providing people with educational materials and enforcing crosswalk laws at intersections in and around CU's campus, according to a news release.
