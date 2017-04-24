Boulder, CU Boulder team up for traff...

Boulder, CU Boulder team up for traffic safety campaign

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Camera

The University of Colorado Police Department and Boulder have been conducting a joint traffic safety campaign this week at intersections known for their high incidence of crashes. "The Heads Up Boulder" crosswalk safety campaign started on Monday with city staff providing people with educational materials and enforcing crosswalk laws at intersections in and around CU's campus, according to a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boulder Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News JonBenet Ramsey grand jury dismissed after prob... 16 hr Latisha 7
News Five myths about the JonBenet Ramsey murder case 18 hr RTIC 22
To Jolamom 18 hr RTIC 2
News The Clue in JonBenet Ramsey's Autopsy That Make... 18 hr RTIC 2
News Twenty years later, there's little hope that Jo... 18 hr RTIC 14
News Justice for JonBenet? A New Look at the Evidenc... (Aug '16) 18 hr RTIC 11
News The Case Of: JonBenet Ramsay: Watch the Eerie T... (Aug '16) 18 hr RTIC 20
See all Boulder Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boulder Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Boulder County was issued at April 27 at 12:28PM MDT

Boulder Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boulder Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Boulder, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,761 • Total comments across all topics: 280,601,098

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC