Boulder County History: Earth Day began with a teach-in
A participant wore a gas mask at the first Earth Day held in Boulder's Central Park in 1970. At the first Earth Day in 1970, special green flags were raised all over Boulder and it was not uncommon to see someone wearing a gas mask.
