Boulder County History: AAUW keeps ties with its past
In 1976, as identified when the photo was originally published in the Camera, then-president Mrs. Alden Simmons, left, was honored at the Boulder Branch's 50th anniversary along with, left to right, Mrs. Howard Bussey, Mrs. Sidney Tobey, Mrs. Frank Greene, Mrs. Melvin Wiesley, Elizabeth Keiser and Mrs. Harry Hamm. Not pictured were Mrs. Thomas Bilhorn, and Mrs. Jerome Tonso.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Sat
|mekus lasgidy
|717
|Take Back Boulder stole my underwear!!!
|Apr 6
|stepping on do henry
|6
|Louisville Music Thread
|Apr 5
|Musikologist
|1
|Fire Causes Interstate To Collapse
|Apr 4
|CNN is fake news
|3
|Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ...
|Apr 4
|B as in B S as in S
|42
|Netflix's New JonBenet Ramsey Documentary Is So...
|Apr 1
|Steve Eller
|6
|Documentary Trailer Round-Up: Beach Boys, The S...
|Mar 29
|Steve Eller
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC