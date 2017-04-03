Boulder County History: AAUW keeps ties with its past

In 1976, as identified when the photo was originally published in the Camera, then-president Mrs. Alden Simmons, left, was honored at the Boulder Branch's 50th anniversary along with, left to right, Mrs. Howard Bussey, Mrs. Sidney Tobey, Mrs. Frank Greene, Mrs. Melvin Wiesley, Elizabeth Keiser and Mrs. Harry Hamm. Not pictured were Mrs. Thomas Bilhorn, and Mrs. Jerome Tonso.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.