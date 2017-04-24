Boulder County commissioners to resume discussions of oil, gas issues
Boulder County's commissioners, who on March 23 adopted stricter land-use regulations about future oil and gas development in unincorporated parts of the county, on Tuesday are to discuss other efforts the county may take to address such operations. Those approaches may include further studies to better assess oil and gas development's impacts, sustainability programs to reduce fossil fuel consumption, and possible amendments that may be sought to current state laws and state regulations, according to a news release from Boulder County spokeswoman Barb Halpin.
