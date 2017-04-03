Boulder County commissioners hesitant to give up authority on land-use decisions
Stephanie Kuhns walks her dog Elmer on the CU South property last week. The city of Boulder is seeking greater autonomy from Boulder County when it comes to land-use decisions about the University of Colorado-owed property.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongmontFYI.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Louisville Music Thread
|11 hr
|Musikologist
|1
|Fire Causes Interstate To Collapse
|Tue
|CNN is fake news
|3
|Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ...
|Tue
|B as in B S as in S
|42
|Netflix's New JonBenet Ramsey Documentary Is So...
|Apr 1
|Steve Eller
|6
|Documentary Trailer Round-Up: Beach Boys, The S...
|Mar 29
|Steve Eller
|2
|Author strikes down intruder theory in JonBenet... (Jul '12)
|Mar 29
|Texxy
|144
|JonBenet Ramsey grand jury dismissed after prob...
|Mar 28
|Texxy
|4
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC