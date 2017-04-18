Boulder County accepting volunteer applications for summer months
There are volunteer opportunities at Walker Ranch southwest of Boulder for people who would like to dress up in 1880s ranch garb and demonstrate cooking on a wood stove, chopping wood, making shingles, churning butter and using a washboard. The application deadline is Sunday and training will take place in June, according to a news release.
