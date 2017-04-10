Boulder council supports lower density at 3303 Broadway - but doesn't feel good about it
During a study session this week, the Boulder City Council spent several hours discussing big-picture goals for housing and development. Council members then zoomed in on a specific property - the hotly contested 1.3-acre plot at 3303 Broadway - and supported a land-use designation that none of them seemed to like, paving the way for new housing types that none of them seem to think Boulder needs.
