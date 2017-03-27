Boulder chamber, citizens' groups wei...

Boulder chamber, citizens' groups weigh in on Xcel proposal

An announcement by Boulder and Xcel on Friday of possible deals related to the city's seven-year-long journey toward forming its own electrical utility has sent groups outside the city and energy company on missions to analyze what the deals could mean for Boulder and its residents. Opinions vary on the offers, one of which would allow the city to buy out Xcel but at a high price, and the other offers a partnership between the two entities to explore greener options for Boulder.

